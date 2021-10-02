Santa Clara County Cities Seek State Funding For New Housing

The cities of San Jose, Santa Clara, Palo Alto and Mountain View are among the parties submitting proposals to Project Homekey . That’s a state program launched last year, backed by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, to convert hotels and motels into interim and permanent housing units for homeless residents and people with severe mental health conditions.

In San Jose, the city and Housing Authority plan to partner with multiple organizations to convert a total of 311 hotel and motel rooms into permanent housing, primarily for the homeless. An additional 61 rooms will be set aside to provide interim housing for homeless youth.

In Mountain View, the county and city plan to convert 67 hotel rooms into permanent housing units. They will also feature supportive services for the complex's future residents.

Cities across Santa Clara County received funding during the programs' first round of awards. Those awards supported the creation of 364 housing units for the county's homeless residents, according to county officials.