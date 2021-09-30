San Jose Makes Formal Apology For Discriminating Against Chinese Americans

The lengthy resolution was unanimously passed by the City Council Tuesday night. It said the city was "seeking forgiveness and committing to the rectification of past policies and misdeeds."

It detailed the numerous wrongs inflicted by the San Jose City Council, state, and federal governments, and residents since Chinese Americans began immigrating to the United States in 1849.

Anti-Asian hate at the time was rampant, especially in California, where 77 percent of Chinese immigrants lived.

San Jose’s Mayor Sam Liccardo read out the city’s apology to Chinese Americans , Wednesday, at a public gathering at the downtown Circle of Palms Plaza. That’s the site of one of the city’s former Chinatowns that was burned down in 1887 by an arsonist.

The city's last Chinatown shut down in 1931.

Some of those who attended the ceremony cried and others shook their heads in disappointment and pain as the list of heinous acts were read out loud.

