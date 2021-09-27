Bay Area Residents Demonstrate For Eviction Moratorium Extension

California’s eviction moratorium ends this Thursday, and many Bay Area residents are demanding its extension. An estimated 92,000 Californians are in danger of losing their housing.

However, both tenants and landlords can still apply for back rent and other financial support from $5 billion designated by the state. These funds will still be available even if the eviction moratorium ends.

Despite this offered state support, many residents are worried that financial aid won’t come in time before eviction notices come out on October 1.

San Jose City Councilman Raul Peralez said, “We are bracing ourselves for a lot of community members coming forward in need of support.”

Many low-income residents do not have the financial support to fight eviction notices in court, and protesters are urging Bay Area cities and counties to help.