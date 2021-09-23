San Francisco’s Bayview Residents Raise Concerns Over Proposed “Vehicle Triage Center”

The city government says the center will provide people living in their vehicles a safe area to park while receiving social services.

In the last year alone, the Bayview community has seen a 172 percent increase in RV and vehicle-based residents. Community groups feel the extra 155 spaces for RVs and cars in the proposed lot will only further isolate the community from the resources they need.

In a joint press release issued last week, Bayview community groups cited concerns over a history of marginalization by the City of San Francisco leading to bad economic outcomes and health disparities. They said they’d prefer to see investments made for this space to be used as a recreational area.

The press release added that Bayview has more than their fair share of homeless services, including three of the city’s seven homeless navigation centers.

However, San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing cited the Bayview as the most significantly impacted area of the city for vehicular homelessness.

The project is to be voted on by the Board of Supervisors no earlier than next week.