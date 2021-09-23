Marin Water District To Impose Fines For Excessive Consumption

High volume water users in Marin County will be fined for using water above certain limits, depending on the time of year, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

The new ordinance was passed Tuesday by the Marin County Water District, but possible extra charges won’t be issued until December 1, because of the district’s bi-monthly billing cycle. Actual fines won’t be assessed until February.

The timing of those fines has concerned both board members and consumers, who are worried that the delay may undermine efforts to curb excess water use.

The board has instructed district staff to begin sending warning letters to some of the county’s highest water consumers.

The vote by the water district is in response to the state’s continuing drought. The seven reservoirs in the district are now 35% below normal and there are fears they could be depleted by July, if the drought continues.

The district serves more than 190,000 residents in central and southern Marin County. Voluntary conservation efforts have failed.

