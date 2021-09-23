California COVID-19 Death Toll Climbing

Santa Cruz County public health officials confirmed Wednesday the death of an unvaccinated man is the fifth COVID-19 related death reported by Santa Cruz County since the delta variant appeared last month. None of the five were vaccinated.

According to the county coroner’s office, the 40-year-old unidentified man had underlying health issues and died Friday at his home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 73% of California ’s eligible population has received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccines. So far, the CDC says more than 68,300 people in California have died of the virus since March of last year.