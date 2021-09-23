© 2021 KALW
California COVID-19 Death Toll Climbing

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Jasmine RamirezBay City News Service
Published September 23, 2021 at 6:14 PM PDT
COVID DATA 09232021.png
California Department of Public Health
/
Sep. 23, 2021 COVID dashboard from the California Government measuring vaccines, cases, deaths, and tests over the past eight weeks. Find the latest at covid19.ca.gov/state-dashboard

Santa Cruz County public health officials confirmed Wednesday the death of an unvaccinated man is the fifth COVID-19 related death reported by Santa Cruz County since the delta variant appeared last month. None of the five were vaccinated.

According to the county coroner’s office, the 40-year-old unidentified man had underlying health issues and died Friday at his home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 73% of California’s eligible population has received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccines. So far, the CDC says more than 68,300 people in California have died of the virus since March of last year.

In California, everyone over 16 is now eligible for the vaccine. Emergency doses are available for those between the ages of 12 and 15.

Ben Trefny
Jasmine Ramirez
Bay City News Service
