California COVID-19 Death Toll Climbing

Santa Cruz County public health officials confirmed Wednesday the death of an unvaccinated man is the fifth COVID-19 related death reported by Santa Cruz County since the delta variant appeared last month. None of the five were vaccinated.
According to the county coroner’s office, the 40-year-old unidentified man had underlying health issues and died Friday at his home.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 73% of California’s eligible population has received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccines. So far, the CDC says more than 68,300 people in California have died of the virus since March of last year.
In California, everyone over 16 is now eligible for the vaccine. Emergency doses are available for those between the ages of 12 and 15.