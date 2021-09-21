© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

SFMTA Seeks Public Input In Transit Plans

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Dorothy TangBay City News Service
Published September 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM PDT
5961892943_186369e281_c.jpg
Steve Rhodes
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The outside of the SFMTA headquarters

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is currently operating at 75% pre-pandemic service levels but is planning to return to full service early next year.

According to the director, the agency is pushing forward with a restoration plan that takes into account ridership is a little less than half of pre-pandemic levels.

SFMTA is considering three options:

The first option would restore all pre-pandemic routes and hours.

The second would increase service on high-ridership lines; however, only two of the seven suspended routes would be restored.

And the third option would be a combination, with the goal of restoring pre-pandemic service while also increasing service on popular routes. The third option, however, would also see only two of the seven suspended routes restored.

SFMTA invites residents to weigh in on those options in this survey through October 1st.

News
Ben Trefny
Ben handles daily operations in the news department, overseeing the editorial and sound engineering teams, delivering daily newscasts, producing the nightly news and culture show Crosscurrents, and supervising special projects including KALW's Audio Academy training program.
See stories by Ben Trefny
Dorothy Tang
See stories by Dorothy Tang
Bay City News Service
See stories by Bay City News Service