SFMTA Seeks Public Input In Transit Plans

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is currently operating at 75% pre-pandemic service levels but is planning to return to full service early next year.

According to the director, the agency is pushing forward with a restoration plan that takes into account ridership is a little less than half of pre-pandemic levels.

SFMTA is considering three options:

The first option would restore all pre-pandemic routes and hours.

The second would increase service on high-ridership lines; however, only two of the seven suspended routes would be restored.

And the third option would be a combination, with the goal of restoring pre-pandemic service while also increasing service on popular routes. The third option, however, would also see only two of the seven suspended routes restored.

SFMTA invites residents to weigh in on those options in this survey through October 1st.

