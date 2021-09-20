Nine Oakland Police Department Officers Disciplined For ‘Sexist’ and ‘Racist’ Social Media Posts

The City of Oakland announced that nine police officers are being disciplined for their misuse of social media. A former Oakland Police officer had created an instagram account, under the handle “crime reduction team.”

According to the Oakland Police Department, this instagram account posted racist memes, ranging from making jokes about rape to police brutality.

An investigation led by the Oakland Police Department resulted in the confiscation of 140 Oakland Police Department phones.

City of Oakland investigators found other offensive material on the phones confiscated from the officers. That material engaged in sexual harassment and violations of Oakland’s workplace standards.