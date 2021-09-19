PG&E Requesting Rate Increase For Customers

PG&E is requesting two rate hikes for approval before the state’s Public Utilities Commission.

In one filing last Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the electric and gas utility said it needed a rate increase to recover nearly $1.5 billion dollars of expenses . The costs are related to wildfire prevention, certain catastrophic events, and a number of other activities.

A PG&E spokesperson said the company was “taking action to build a more climate-resilient energy network.”

Last month, in a prior filing with the SEC, PG&E asked for an increase of about $200 million to cover the company’s investment in a variety of operations related to its electricity and gas system.

At present, PG&E charges an average customer nearly 200 dollars-a-month for electricity and gas service.

If the PUC approves both requests, the average customer would pay about $9 more per month. But these aren’t the only price hikes that consumers have to keep in mind.