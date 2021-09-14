© 2021 KALW
Recall Effort Fails: Newsom Remains Governor

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published September 14, 2021 at 9:42 PM PDT
Screen Shot 2021-09-14 at 9.36.22 PM.png
Office of Governor Gavin Newsom
Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to schoolchildren

California Governor Gavin Newsom survived the recall effort.

The Associated Press called the election within an hour of polls closing at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, as early returns were recorded.

Governor Newsom addressed a crowd of reporters in Sacramento shortly after 9 p.m. He said voters had not only rejected the recall, but they had affirmed Democratic party values. He compared democracy to "an antique vase" that could shatter if not cared for. And he called for less divisive politics.

Click the above link to hear Governor Gavin Newsom's comments in their entirety.

Ben Trefny
Ben handles daily operations in the news department, overseeing the editorial and sound engineering teams, delivering daily newscasts, producing the nightly news and culture show Crosscurrents, and supervising special projects including KALW's Audio Academy training program.
