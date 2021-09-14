Recall Effort Fails: Newsom Remains Governor

California Governor Gavin Newsom survived the recall effort.

The Associated Press called the election within an hour of polls closing at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, as early returns were recorded.

Governor Newsom addressed a crowd of reporters in Sacramento shortly after 9 p.m. He said voters had not only rejected the recall, but they had affirmed Democratic party values. He compared democracy to "an antique vase" that could shatter if not cared for. And he called for less divisive politics.

Click the above link to hear Governor Gavin Newsom's comments in their entirety.