State Attorney General Rob Bonta Met With SF Mayor London Breed And City Officials To Discuss Rise In Hate Crimes/ UC-Berkeley Tops Forbes Magazine Rankings As Nation's Top University/ Tough Police Reform Bill Approved By General Assembly, Awaits Governor Newsom's Signature/ Bay Area Cities Eligible To Apply For $200 Million In State Grants Aimed At Providing Housing To The Homeless

