Mask Mandate Goes Into Effect in Alameda Public Schools

The district approved the new mask mandate unanimously on Thursday night.

The only exceptions to the mask mandate are when students are eating or drinking, or if they have a verified, existing medical condition. Other exceptions are if alternative face shields are provided, if students remain distanced from each other during outdoor mask breaks, and for student-athletes, if they are vaccinated and tested weekly during the season for close contact sports.

The district will also require regular testing for unvaccinated students. It will be mandatory at least twice-a-month. Since the COVID-19 vaccine is only approved for kids 12 years old and up, it’s unclear whether all ineligible kids must get tested.

The outdoor masking policy will be in effect until winter break and reviewed in November for a possible update.

The Alameda Unified School District joins San Jose schools in the outdoor masking policy.

