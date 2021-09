SFUSD Says Majority Of Staff Members Have Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19/ South Lake Tahoe Residents Return To Their Homes After Fire Evacuation Order Lifted/ Rape Victims Given More Clarity On Results From Rape Kits/ Sacramento Area School District Plans To Fire Pro-Antifa Teacher/ Monterey Bay Aquarium Announces Birth Of First Tufted Puffin

