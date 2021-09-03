San Francisco Unified Staff Members Mostly Vaccinated

About 96% of San Francisco’s public school staff have complied with last month’s mandate to get vaccinated by Tuesday, September 7 against COVID-19.

According to the San Francisco Unified School District, 280 staff members have reported not being vaccinated, 66 said they're partially vaccinated, and 23 others have upcoming appointments. Those who have not yet been fully vaccinated are required to undergo weekly testing for now.

Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement: "It's extremely encouraging to see such high rates of vaccination among our staff. Our vaccine requirement is one of the many ways we are keeping our students, staff and families safe."

San Francisco Board of Education President Gabriela Lopez said she was encouraged by the vaccination news and added that the district was doing all it can to keep its students, staff, and buildings safe.

The vaccine requirement does not apply to students. However, district officials said students, as well as staff, will continue to have access to COVID-19 testing throughout the school year.

