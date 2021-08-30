Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 08/30/21

A Federal Judge Says The State's Recall Process Is Constitutional/ About 80 Percent Of Eligible San Francisco Residents Are Fully Vaccinated/ The Bay Area Air District Issues An Air Quality Advisory/ West Contra Costa County Unified Is Considering A Vaccine Mandate For All Eligible Students/ A Bill To Raise Paid Leave Was Approved By The State Senate Appropriations Committee/ The National Park Service Announced New Parking Fees For Some Of Its Parks in San Francisco and Marin County.

