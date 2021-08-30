© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 08/30/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published August 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM PDT
A Federal Judge Says The State's Recall Process Is Constitutional/ About 80 Percent Of Eligible San Francisco Residents Are Fully Vaccinated/ The Bay Area Air District Issues An Air Quality Advisory/ West Contra Costa County Unified Is Considering A Vaccine Mandate For All Eligible Students/ A Bill To Raise Paid Leave Was Approved By The State Senate Appropriations Committee/ The National Park Service Announced New Parking Fees For Some Of Its Parks in San Francisco and Marin County.

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
