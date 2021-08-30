Balancing Kids' Academic Achievement And Emotional Health

After the big disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last 17 months, parents and teachers are wondering- how much learning was lost by students being online only?

There are studies out that suggest that the pandemic has slowed student’s academic progress, but a new paper by UC Berkeley Education scholars is asking educators and parents not to obsess over catching up academically. They say there’s more to think about.

One of those scholars is Professor Janelle Scott. We'll listen to why she thinks educators should instead focus on the emotional wellbeing of students.