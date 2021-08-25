An Update On Vaccine Boosters With UCSF's Bob Wachter

Bay Area cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant may be plateauing, but health officials say they’re still high. They’re asking folks to vaccinate, mask up, and stay vigilant, especially amidst the news of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized.

“I now put on two masks whenever I’m going into an indoor space, unless it’s an indoor space with people that I’m 100% confident are vaccinated.” Dr. Bob Wachter

A recent development is the question of a booster for those vaccinated eight months ago or more. How will it work? Who gets it? And will it be mandated? We talk to Dr Bob Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at University of California, San Francisco to get an update.