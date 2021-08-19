© 2021 KALW
The San Jose Police Department Is Facing Potential Officer Shortages

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published August 19, 2021 at 3:06 PM PDT
3175362685_0bf05e066b_c.jpg
Michael Patrick
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Jose police officers stand beside their parked cars at night on a street lit with decorative lights.

The San Jose Police Department is not retaining officers or drawing as many applicants as it wants. It’s a reflection of a national trend

The San Jose Public Safety, Finance and Strategic Support Committee heard and discussed the report Thursday.

A new report shows 177 officers resigned from the San Jose Police Department last year — that’s more than 100 more than expected, according to the San Jose Spotlight.

And data shows sworn applications for the department have dropped by two-thirds since 2018 — from more than 10,000 to fewer than 3,500.

And San Jose has company.

As reported by the New York Times, a survey of 200 police departments across the country revealed resignations for the 12 months ending in April 2021 rose year over year by 18 percent; retirements rose by 45 percent.

The Police Executive Research Forum says, “The policing profession is facing a workforce crisis. Fewer people are applying to become police officers, and more people are leaving the profession, often after only a few years on the job.”

San Jose Police have been making efforts to recruit more diverse candidates. In fact, more than a third of the most recent class of police academy graduates were women — that’s the highest percentage in department history.

But the report points out that policing, and the perception of it, is changing, stating the “need for officers to spend a significant amount of time doing work that is more akin to social work than to law enforcement.”

News
Ben Trefny
Ben handles daily operations in the news department, overseeing the editorial and sound engineering teams, delivering daily newscasts, producing the nightly news and culture show Crosscurrents, and supervising special projects including KALW's Audio Academy training program.
