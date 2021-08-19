© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.

Fremont's Afghan Community Reacts To America's Withdrawal

KALW | By Katherine Monahan
Published August 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM PDT
Afghan Flag.jpg
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
/

The Taliban has retaken control of Afghanistan, following the withdrawal of US troops. In this story, we hear from Afghan Americans in Fremont: home to Little Kabul, one of the largest Afghan populations in the United States.

This story was originally reported for Pacifica station KPFA

Tags

NewsCrosscurrents
Katherine Monahan
See stories by Katherine Monahan