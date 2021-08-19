Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Click here to listen to full episodes.
Fremont's Afghan Community Reacts To America's Withdrawal
The Taliban has retaken control of Afghanistan, following the withdrawal of US troops. In this story, we hear from Afghan Americans in Fremont: home to Little Kabul, one of the largest Afghan populations in the United States.
This story was originally reported for Pacifica station KPFA