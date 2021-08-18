Bay Area NGO Trying To Evacuate Hundreds of Staffers from Afghanistan

Among the thousands of people trapped in the chaos of Afghanistan are about 360 Afghan employees with Roots of Peace.

Since 2003, The San Rafael-based non-profit has cleared mines and restored farmland in Afghanistan.

Founder Heidi Kuhn told the Marin Independent Journal , Tuesday, that she fears for the safety of her Afghan staffers and is seeking help to have them safely evacuated. She added that she is especially concerned about her organization’s female employees, given the Taliban’s repressive policies towards women and girls .

Telephone conversations between the organization’s San Rafael headquarters and Roots of Peace staffers still trapped inside Afghanistan have detailed dire security and humanitarian conditions.