© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

San Francisco Ramping Up COVID-19 Testing Again

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published August 17, 2021 at 5:36 PM PDT
COVID testing.jpg
Gerry Loew
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A woman has her nose swabbed by a medical technician in order to test her for COVID-19.

The new high volume testing site opens on Thursday at Seventh and Brannan streets, in the South of Market district.

The site will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week and by appointment only. Patients can get their results in 24 and 48 hours.

By the end of the month, city officials are hoping the site will be able to administer 500 tests per day.

Currently, the city is seeing an average of 230 new COVID-19 cases daily, a sharp rise from just 11 average daily cases just two months ago.

News
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance