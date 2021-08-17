San Francisco Ramping Up COVID-19 Testing Again

The new high volume testing site opens on Thursday at Seventh and Brannan streets, in the South of Market district.

The site will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week and by appointment only. Patients can get their results in 24 and 48 hours.

By the end of the month, city officials are hoping the site will be able to administer 500 tests per day.

Currently, the city is seeing an average of 230 new COVID-19 cases daily, a sharp rise from just 11 average daily cases just two months ago.

