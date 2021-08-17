© 2021 KALW
Fire Weather Watch Issued For North And East Bay Hills

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published August 17, 2021 at 5:40 PM PDT
Flames burn behind the silhouette of a development.

The increased likelihood of fire comes from gusty winds that will peak Tuesday night, drying vegetation that could fuel the rapid spread of any fire that is started.

Northerly winds are expected at up to 25 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph, along with gusts up to 50 mph over the highest peaks.

The potential for a catastrophic wildfire in three Bay Area counties and 15 others in California means PG&E may shut off power to 48,000 customers starting Tuesday night. In the Bay Area about 2,100 customers in Napa County, about 50 customers in Solano County ,and about 250 customers in Sonoma County could lose power if the company goes ahead with its plan.

Power may be off until Wednesday afternoon, according to PG&E.

