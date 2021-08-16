Interview: What Schools Are Doing To Keep Students And Staff Safe From COVID-19

Well today’s the first day of school in San Francisco. Other Bay Area districts have been at school for about a week or so, in person, in classes for the first time since the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Coming back after all this time and during a pandemic, there are all kinds of feelings and concerns and worries. Especially with a new variant that seems to be hitting kids hard in other parts of the country.

This month California became the first state in the nation to mandate covid vaccinations or testing for school staff. Already, cases of covid have been reported in schools in our area- from San Ramon and Danville, to Hayward and Mountain View.

So what are schools doing and what measures are they taking? To explore this Hana talked to Oakland journalist Carolyn Jones- she’s senior reporter at EdSource, focusing on student wellness.