© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Interview: What Schools Are Doing To Keep Students And Staff Safe From COVID-19

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published August 16, 2021 at 4:35 PM PDT
EdusourceJones.jpg
DAN GAKEN @DGaken
/

Well today’s the first day of school in San Francisco. Other Bay Area districts have been at school for about a week or so, in person, in classes for the first time since the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Coming back after all this time and during a pandemic, there are all kinds of feelings and concerns and worries. Especially with a new variant that seems to be hitting kids hard in other parts of the country.

This month California became the first state in the nation to mandate covid vaccinations or testing for school staff. Already, cases of covid have been reported in schools in our area- from San Ramon and Danville, to Hayward and Mountain View.

So what are schools doing and what measures are they taking? To explore this Hana talked to Oakland journalist Carolyn Jones- she’s senior reporter at EdSource, focusing on student wellness.

Tags

NewsCrosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba