South Bay Airport Found To Cause Lead Contamination In Children

The Reid-Hillview Airport is in East San Jose. It’s 84 years old and people who live around the area have been worried about lead in their neighborhoods and schools.

So, Santa Clara County commissioned a lead study to investigate. It used 17 thousand blood samples collected from children living near the airport. And the results were announced last week. They found dangerously high levels of lead in those children. Now- the community is debating whether to shut down the airport.