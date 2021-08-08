Contra Costa County Invites Public To Help With Redistricting Process

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will host the first of as many as six public hearings on Tuesday aimed at drawing new supervisorial district maps by the end of the year.

The maps will be based on data from the 2020 U.S. Census. That actually won’t be released until September 30, but county officials plan to move ahead with resident input beforehand.

Tuesday morning’s initial hearing will include an overview of the process , an explanation on planned public outreach, and more information on how the public can submit draft maps once Census data is released.

Over the next four months, map proposals will be discussed in public hearings and workshops. The redistricting process is scheduled to be completed by the county on December 15.