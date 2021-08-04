© 2021 KALW
Oakland Breaks Ground On Tiny Homes Project For Homeless

KALW | By Ellen Finn
Published August 4, 2021 at 4:50 PM PDT
The City of Oakland broke ground on a tiny home village for the homeless at Lake Merritt on Tuesday.

The city of Oakland began construction this week on a tiny home village at city-owned land on Lake Merritt. The new tiny home village located at East 12th Street and 2nd Avenue is intended to temporarily house 65 people who are facing homelessness. It will provide a comprehensive set of social services to help residents transition to stable housing and health, according to Oakland officials.

The project comes from a partnership between the city of Oakland and the Housing Consortium of the East Bay. Together, they will manage the tiny homes, otherwise known as Pallet Shelters. The company that is building them, also called Pallet Shelter, has constructed other tiny home communities throughout San Jose and Los Angeles.

Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas called the project a significant upgrade in living conditions for the homeless, in a news release issued Tuesday.

