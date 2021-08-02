BART Resumes Late-Night Service

On Monday, BART service ramps up to near pre-pandemic levels, including the return of late-night trains.

BART officials said trains will now run until midnight Monday through Saturday. On weekdays, they will run every 15 minutes, rather than the previous 30, and will make additional direct trips to San Francisco International Airport.

BART reduced train service — and staff — dramatically during the shelter in place. July data show that ridership, while on the rise, is still only about 25 percent of what it was before the pandemic.

In an effort to bring back more riders, BART is almost doubling its service. And it will also offer a 50 percent discount on all Clipper card fares during the month of September.

The new schedule is close to the one before the pandemic, with a few exceptions. BART will not yet resume extra commuter trains on the Antioch-SFO line during peak hours. And Sunday service will remain 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 30-minute frequencies to accommodate maintenance work.