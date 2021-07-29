Twitter Closes San Francisco Office Again

Two weeks ago, Twitter welcomed employees back to its headquarters here at Market and 10th Street. Employees, which the company calls Tweeps, had been working from home for more than 16 months. Only vaccinated employees were invited to return to the office.

The company decided Wednesday to close its facilities again out of caution. A spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle that the closure is a response to updated CDC guidelines recommending masking indoors. As cases of the Delta variant continue to rise, the State of California is also recommending everyone wear a mask inside, regardless of vaccination status.

Twitter’s San Francisco workforce goes back to working from home effective immediately.