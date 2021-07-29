Proposal To Rename San Francisco Street To Honor Crime Victim

A member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Tuesday, introduced a resolution to rename a city street after an elderly Asian man who died after being violently shoved to the ground in January.

San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani is proposing to rename Sonora Lane as Vicha Ratanapakdee Way. The 84-year-old Thai immigrant was attacked by two men in the Anza Vista neighborhood and died two days later. His alleged assailants were arrested.

This was one of many recent attacks against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. Stefani said "our friends and neighbors should not have to fear the unthinkable when they walk our streets."

The resolution was supported by the San Francisco-based Southeast Asian Development Center and Ratanapakdee's family.

His daughter said the street name change "will remind future generations that violence against our AAPI elders has no place in our society."

