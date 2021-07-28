© 2021 KALW
California Urges Residents to Save Energy On Wednesday In Flex Alert

KALW | By Ellen Finn
Published July 28, 2021 at 3:53 PM PDT
Excessive heat and tight power supplies puts pressure on the California power grid.

The State of California's grid operator is asking all residents to use less power in their homes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening. The move is aimed at avoiding rotating power outages, due to excessive heat and tight power supplies. To save power, the state recommends residents set their thermostat to at least 78 degrees, avoid using major appliances, turning off lights, and unplugging unused electronics.

This is the fourth flex alert issued this summer. There were five total flex alerts issued in the state last year.

Ellen Finn
Ellen (she/her) has a background in oral history, communication studies, and music. For the past two years, she has worked as a homelessness case manager in South Minneapolis. As a social worker, she got to hear compelling stories from her clients every day and is driven to amplify personal narrative as a source of empowerment and change. In her free time she bikes, plays double bass, and does queer stuff.
