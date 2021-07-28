California Urges Residents to Save Energy On Wednesday In Flex Alert

The State of California's grid operator is asking all residents to use less power in their homes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. this evening. The move is aimed at avoiding rotating power outages, due to excessive heat and tight power supplies. To save power, the state recommends residents set their thermostat to at least 78 degrees, avoid using major appliances, turning off lights, and unplugging unused electronics.

This is the fourth flex alert issued this summer. There were five total flex alerts issued in the state last year.

