The Dixie Fire Is Now The 14th Largest Fire In California’s History

The wildfire in Butte and Plumas Counties has now burned more than 208 thousand acres. As of Tuesday morning, Cal Fire says the Dixie Fire is 23% contained.

The fire began from unknown causes about two weeks ago. This week, firefighters have made good progress because of favorable weather.

On its website, CalFire said, “A thick blanket of smoke shaded the vegetation from direct sunlight and helped decrease temperatures."

But a spokesman noted that it’s getting warmer and the agency is concerned about dry lightning storms. He called the situation “dynamic."

Evacuation orders are changing frequently with several currently in effect, including along the western shore of Lake Almanor.

Altogether, California has experienced 7,600 wildfires so far this year. CalFire calls it a substantial increase over last year.

