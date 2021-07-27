Teachers Not Required To Follow Newsom’s Vaccine Edict

Governor Newsom’s announcement, Monday, requiring all 238,000 state employees to be vaccinated, or be required to wear face masks and undergo testing for COVID-19, doesn’t apply to state teachers.

The California Teachers Association says the governor’s edict does not cover teachers because they’re not state employees. And they’ve got more members than the state has employees, with 310,000.

But CTA President E. Toby Boyd said in a recent statement that his union supports vaccinations. They’re encouraging educators, staff and eligible students to get jabbed before in-person instruction begins next month.