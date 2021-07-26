San Jose Airport Receives More Federal Funding For COVID-19 Recovery

San Jose’s Norman Y. Mineta International Airport is getting a big break from the federal government to recover from significant losses in passengers and revenues due to the pandemic.

Silicon Valley Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren announced today that the airport will receive more than $55 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan. She said the aid would provide relief to families, workers, and businesses and bring the nation closer to a safe return to normalcy.

Mineta Airport spokesman Keonnis Taylor said the money will help pay off the San Jose airport's debt, operating costs, and concession programs.

According to a San Jose Spotlight analysis in May, the city-owned airport saw a 53 percent drop in passengers in early April of this year compared to before the pandemic. That’s about twice the national average.

