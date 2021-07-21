University of California to Require COVID-19 Vaccines For Students And Employees

University of California campuses across the state will require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Under UC's policy, students and staff must show proof of vaccination two weeks before the start of the fall term, or earlier. All currently approved U.S. vaccines as well as international vaccines approved by the World Health Organization fulfill the university's requirements. The policy allows for religious, medical, and disability exceptions.

The vaccines will be required for students , faculty, and staff who want to access both campus facilities and off-site UC programs, such as study abroad and athletics. Initially, the university planned to require vaccines only after they received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently the vaccines are authorized for emergency use only.

The California State University System is still waiting for full FDA approval before requiring vaccinations. It’s not clear whether approval will come before the fall semester.

