Segregation Persists In Marin County Cities

Less than 70 years ago, racist laws allowed for legal discrimination against people of color. These legal covenants prohibited Black people, among others, from purchasing, leasing, or occupying property. And that led to segregated neighborhoods .

Although such policies have been illegal since 1964, they’re still written into many official real estate documents like property deeds.

While that language isn’t legally binding, it’s still a problem in the Bay Area, especially in Marin County. According to a recent study done by the Othering and Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley, Marin hosts six out of the top 10 most racially segregated cities in the Bay.