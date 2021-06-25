© 2021
Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 6/25/21

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published June 25, 2021 at 10:19 AM PDT
Bay Area Unemployment Rate Slowly Dropping, But Still Remains High / UC Board Of Regents Adopts Policy To Allow Doctors To Provide Abortions And Other Procedures At Other Hospitals / Federal Court In San Francisco Will Drop Masks Pandemic Restrictions Next Week, Though Masks Still Will Be Required / California's Prison Population Going Down, But People Of Color Still Disproportionately Incarcerated / All BART Stations Scheduled To Have Internet Available By 2024 / Sausalito Ferry Back In Service After Temporary Closure / Overcast, Getting Breezier

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
