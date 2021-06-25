Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 6/25/21

Bay Area Unemployment Rate Slowly Dropping, But Still Remains High / UC Board Of Regents Adopts Policy To Allow Doctors To Provide Abortions And Other Procedures At Other Hospitals / Federal Court In San Francisco Will Drop Masks Pandemic Restrictions Next Week, Though Masks Still Will Be Required / California's Prison Population Going Down, But People Of Color Still Disproportionately Incarcerated / All BART Stations Scheduled To Have Internet Available By 2024 / Sausalito Ferry Back In Service After Temporary Closure / Overcast, Getting Breezier

