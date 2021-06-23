Santa Clara County Extends Eviction Moratorium For Unincorporated Areas

According to research from the National Equity Atlas , 758,000 Californians are behind on rent. Seventy-six percent of those renters are people of color. With the state’s eviction moratorium set to end on June 30, these tenants could be facing eviction come July.

In anticipation of this, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution to protect renters in unincorporated areas at their Tuesday meeting. The county moratorium will be in effect from July 1 to September 30.

More help could be on the way: Governor Gavin Newsom says the state has a budget surplus of nearly 80 billion dollars. He wants California to put $5 billion towards rent relief, and $2 billion to help residents pay overdue utility bills.

But renters have reportedly had a hard time accessing government aid . And even if Newsom’s budget proposal passes, many renters may not receive assistance before the state’s moratorium ends.