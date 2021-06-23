Santa Clara County Approves Office Of Disability Affairs

The Santa Clara Board of Supervisors approved plans for an Office of Disability Affairs at their meeting on Tuesday, June 22.

Supervisor Cindy Chavez proposed the plan after she noticed a major gap in county services for people with disabilities throughout the pandemic —many vaccination and public transportation sites had significant barriers to entry.

The new office will provide special services, training, and resources in an attempt to remove barriers and increase opportunities for disenfranchised communities. That includes autistic students whose parents cannot afford private assessment training.

Planning for the office is still in its early stages, but a more robust plan will come to the board of supervisors on September 28.