California Will Appeal Ruling That Overturned Assault Weapons Ban / Lawmakers Move To Hold Recall Election Sooner / Newsom lifts executive orders, to take effect June 15 / Hotel Rooms Secured For More Than 80 Residents Of San Francisco's Burned National Hotel / San Francisco Has Launched The "Museums For All" Program, Providing Free Access For Lower Income Residents

Click the play button above to listen to the news.