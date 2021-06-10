Myra Estrada Named Oakland’s Youth Poet Laureate

Oakland has announced its 2021 Youth Poet Laureate. The honor goes to Myra Estrada, a 16 year-old junior at Oakland High School.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf made the announcement during a virtual award ceremony last Friday. Estrada read two of her pieces at the ceremony. They reflected on the intersectionality of her identity as a Latina woman in the era of social activism.

Estrada was among seven finalists in the competition, who were scored by a panel of judges based on their performances and leadership abilities. As part of being named Oakland’s Youth Poet Laureate, she’ll receive a $5,000 scholarship and the opportunity to read her work in appearances throughout the year.

