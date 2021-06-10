California And Its Counties Incentivize Vaccinations

California’s economy is scheduled to fully re-open this Tuesday, June 15, marking the end of more than a year of strict COVID-19 restrictions. Governor Gavin Newsom’s Vax for the Win program is distributing millions of dollars in incentives to California residents who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The largest prize, which will go to 10 randomly selected residents, is $1.5 million dollars each. The next tier is a $50,000 prize the governor is drawing personally, on what he's dubbed $50,000 Fridays.

The next and final $50,000 Friday is June 11 with the selection of the grand prize winners happening on Tuesday. There are other smaller prizes available as well. In order to qualify, you have to be over the age of 12, live in California, and have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline.

Additionally, Marin County Health and Human Services has announced that Marin residents who get vaccinated this week will be automatically entered to win a $25 grocery store gift card.