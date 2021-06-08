West Oakland Edition: June 8, 2021

Where Oakland kids and families can get free food this summer — The Oaklandside

“With schools out for summer break, Oakland youth still have several options to receive free meals, including from the city of Oakland, the Oakland Unified School District, and the Oakland Public Library. The Oaklandside has rounded-up a list of the sites serving meals to children this summer across the city. Pick-up options don’t require any paperwork and are open to all Oakland children, regardless of what school they attend.”

How OUSD’s Yemeni community won more resources for Arabic-speaking and Muslim students and families — The Oaklandside

“Last month, the school board unanimously voted to direct district officials to hire more Arabic translators and interpreters, especially those that are familiar with the Yemeni dialect, conduct sensitivity training on Yemeni and Arabic culture, and recognize the holidays Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha on the school calendar.”

EBMUD TO CONSIDER WATER, WASTEWATER RATE HIKES ON TUESDAY — Bay City News Group

“The East Bay Municipal Utility District is holding a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed 8 percent rate increase for tap water and wastewater over the next two years. The EBMUD board meeting starts at 1:15 p.m. and will be livestreamed at http://www.ebmud.com/board-meetings . The agency is proposing a 4 percent rate hike for both water and wastewater starting on the fiscal year that begins July 1 of this year and another 4 percent increase for the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022. More information about the proposal is available at ebmud.com/rates. EBMUD provides drinking water to 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties and wastewater treatment for 740,000 customers.”

Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal hope Oakland-set ‘Blindspotting’ series jump-starts Bay Area filmmaking — SF Chronicle

“‘Blindspotting’: Eight-episode weekly series premieres Sunday, June 13, on Starz.

‘Blindspotting’ Oakland Community Screening: In-person guest appearances by series creator Rafael Casal and actors Jasmine Cephas Jones, Benjamin Turner, Candace Nicholas-Lippman and Jaylen Barron, followed by the screening of the series’ first episode. 6:30- 9 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Free. Webster Street, between Grand and 22nd streets, in Oakland.”

What Works: Grassroots Solutions Around The Bay — KALW

“As California emerges from the pandemic, we’re going to introduce you to people and community groups who are innovating solutions around the Bay Area. To name a few — meet Gwendolyn Westbrook, who runs an organization that feeds and houses San Francisco Bayview residents. In East Palo Alto, Lena Potts works with youth to give them a sense of community during virtual schooling. And in Fairfield, K. Patrice Williams launched her TV show to keep Solano County residents in the know. Stay tuned for these stories and more — of people bringing about positive change in their own neighborhoods.Support for this series comes from Renaissance Journalism's Equity and Health Reporting Initiative, with funding from The California Endowment.”

