Conservation Groups To Hold “Wake For Whales” At San Francisco's Crissy Field

At the “Wake for the Whales,” conservationists will honor the animals and call for greater legislative protections.

Eleven dead whales have washed up on Bay Area beaches since April 1st.

According to necropsies, ship strikes were the most common cause of their death. In response, conservationists are petitioning for a mandatory 10-knot speed limit for ships passing through whale feeding grounds off California’s coast. That’s about 11 miles per hour. Currently the speed limit is voluntary.

Researchers say climate change also drives whale deaths and malnutrition, as their food sources move and diminish.