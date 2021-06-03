Richmond Edition: June 3, 2021

CoCo Schools To Host Free Tdap Vaccination Clinics This Summer — Patch

“Contra Costa Health Services will offer COVID-19 vaccines and the Tdap vaccine for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis this summer at school vaccination clinics across the county … The Tdap vaccine is required for students entering seventh grade in California, according to the county. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that adults receive a Tdap booster every 10 years.”

I Faced Down Fear and Misinformation to Get Vaccinated — Richmond Pulse

“The vaccination process has always been controversial. Some people believe vaccines actually plant microchips in people; some worry about possible side effects; and some just do NOT like shots. I am in the last group, and yet here I am typing this as a vaccinated person. What made me desire to get vaccinated?”

Richmond Promise celebrates over 400 new college-bound scholars — Richmond Standard

“At the annual Richmond Promise Scholars Celebration last week, [alumni] Dennis and Hopkins told their stories to a new class of over 400 scholars set to attend their first year of college in the fall. These students are set to join over 1,300 current scholars from Richmond who are attending 100 colleges and universities nationwide as part of the seven-year-old Promise program. The program provides college-bound students from Richmond and North Richmond with $1,500 annually to support their college careers, along with guidance on financial aid, academics and college acclimation that remains available to them until they become college graduates.”

Fearing new council would quash plan, Mayor Butt rushed to pass Zeneca decision, citizens’ group says — Richmond Confidential

What Works: Grassroots Solutions Around The Bay — KALW

“During the past year, COVID-19 hit some Bay Area communities harder than others. The neighborhoods that suffered the most have long faced racial and health inequities. This series presents stories of trailblazing leaders and groups who banded together to lift people up during the most difficult of times.”Debuts on KALW’s Crosscurrents at 5pm on Tuesday, June 2