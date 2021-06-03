New State Legislation Could Provide 2,500 Former Foster Youth With Universal Basic Income

A quarter of all foster youth in California who age out of the system end up homeless at some point. The state currently has a program that can provide support funds for those between the ages of 18 and 21. The new bill introduced by Senator Dave Cortese of San Jose would provide foster youth who turn 21 next year with $1,000 a month for three years.

Cortese introduced a similar initiative in Santa Clara last year. The County reported the money stabilized the lives of most recipients.

And participants who received income through a similar pilot program in Stockton were twice as likely as non-participants to obtain a full-time job.

The proposed legislation would cost $90 million over the next three years. The first two years’ funds have already been tentatively approved by the state legislature.

