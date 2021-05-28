Richmond Edition: May 27, 2021

Moms Forced to Make More Sacrifices During Pandemic — Richmond Pulse

“Research shows that a significant number of mothers have experienced negative effects on their mental health during the pandemic. Working mothers are 28% more likely to experience burnout than fathers, studies show. Black, Asian and Latina moms are also more likely than white mothers to feel burned out. With so much expected of mothers, they need assistance from community resources.”

Richmond literacy program partners with Bay Area Rescue Mission — Richmond Standard

“During the pandemic, LEAP—a free, Richmond Public Library sponsored program where adults work with tutors to develop the skills necessary to achieve their personal goals—successfully began using Zoom meetings and an online curriculum for teaching.

Adults wanting to get the scoop on LEAP’s online curriculum or who are interested in enrolling in the program can call 510-307-8009 to schedule an appointment. More info is also available on LEAP’s website and on its Facebook page.”

Recusals didn’t keep Mayor Butt from meddling in zoning, lawsuit claims — Richmond Confidential

“This is the second story in a four-part series about how Richmond Mayor Tom Butt navigates the conflicts that arise from his roles of public official, business owner and real estate investor.

Coming Thursday: Point Molate decision sparks lawsuit claiming the mayor kept the public in the dark about controversial development. (Read Part One: Lawsuits claim Richmond mayor steered development decisions in violation of ethics laws.)”

Richmond rapper, comedian to hold block party on Macdonald Ave — Richmond Standard

“Ricky Antonio Rich City Day” is a free event set to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in and around Rich City Rides at 1500 Macdonald Ave. We’re shutting down MacDonald, bringing out horses, black cowboys, street art, music and more,” the artist told the Standard. Live DJ, live performances and a special guest are also included. Attendees are asked to bring their masks and, of course, “good vibes.”