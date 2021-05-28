© 2021
News

Fairfield Edition: May 27, 2021

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Kevin Vance
Published May 28, 2021 at 12:22 PM PDT
Fairfield Edition

Click the play button to listen to the live newscast with info & resources for Fairfield.

Solano could be 1 week away from easing of Covid-19 restrictions — Daily Republic

“The seven-day positivity testing rate for the two weeks also is below the 5% threshold for the orange tier, Matyas said. It was reported Tuesday as 4.2%. All that puts a shade of orange over Solano. In a practical sense, county officials admit, much of the county is already operating as if it is already in the orange tier, but the shift would still lift restrictions on some businesses. The Public Health Division reported Tuesday there were 19 new cases, taking the pandemic total to 33,202. There were no new Covid-related deaths to add to the 234 total, but there were two more individuals hospitalized, taking that total to 20. It was as low as 13 within the past week. Active cases declined by three to 154, the county reported.”

California COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker — SF Chronicle

“In Solano County, 386,415 total doses have been administered. That means about 87,458 doses (including first and second doses) have been administered for every 100,000 people.”

Tracking COVID-19 in CaliforniaCA.gov

"The distribution of confirmed COVID-19 cases reveals significant disparities within California’s overall racial and ethnic demographics, with Latino and Native Hawaiian / Pacific Islander groups having a disproportionate number of cases relative to their population in the state. Additional COVID-19 race and ethnicity data is available."

Solano County launches new redistricting website; encourages community participation in the processSolanoCounty.Com

“Solano County officials are pleased to announce the launch of the new Solano County Redistricting website, a resource platform to guide the public in understanding the County’s redistricting process, the laws that govern it, why it’s important and how to get involved. Redistricting occurs every ten years after the U.S. Census is completed. District boundaries for federal, state and local elected offices are redrawn to reflect new population growths and equalize district populations. This process, called redistricting, is important to ensure that each Board member represents approximately the same number of constituents in Solano County.”

Get involved by clicking here.

