Pandemic Meal Delivery Program For Older San Franciscans Extended Through 2021

The statewide service first came about shortly after the lockdown last March, introduced by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Since then, it's provided more than 2.5 million meals to San Franciscans who have difficulty making or obtaining their own meals.

"Assisting older adults with food resources is essential to helping them to shelter in place and remain safe through this pandemic," said Joe Molica, spokesman for the city's Human Services Agency, in a statement. "In addition, we know that many older adults' informal support networks from friends and family have been impacted because of COVID-19, and they may need additional food support during this time."

The board voted to extend its contracts with the three main food vendors in the program and distribute $39.5 million amongst them. The three work with 70 local restaurants, who all receive economic stimulus for participating, to provide meals to those in need.

The 22,500 meals the program provides are allergen conscious, culturally competent and delivered by verified drivers, according to Molica. Eligible adults can receive up to three meals a day.

Adults 65 or older who can't make their own meals, or those 60-64 years old with high-risk conditions, are eligible if they live on their own with less than $77,280 in annual income or if they live with an adult who also meets criteria, with a combined income of less than $104,520. Adults also cannot receive state or federal food assistance to receive deliveries from Great Plates Delivered.