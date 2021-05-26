Mass Shooting At Valley Transportation Authority Building In San Jose

Authorities responded to a fire about the same time at what is now known to be the suspect’s home on Angmar Court in South San Jose.

First responders are on the lookout for potential booby traps, and the bomb squad is on site at both the VTA building and the suspect’s house. The San Jose Police Department, sheriff’s department and other local authorities are receiving assistance from the FBI, DA, and Homeland security.

Outside the location of the shooting, Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's office said, “This is still a fluid and active ongoing investigation.”

He added, “We’re trying to clear out every room and every crevice in that building to make sure that public safety is assured if we open that building in the near future.”

Enforcement authorities named the shooter as VTA worker Sam James Cassidy. He was a technician at the rail yards there.

A special agent in charge of the San Francisco division of the FBI says the scene will likely take longer than normal to process. Police have asked neighbors to leave their homes. Dogs and bomb squads have been seen entering the area.

Mayor Sam Licardo called this “a very dark moment" in San Jose's history.

