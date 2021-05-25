West Oakland Edition: May 25, 2021

Look and listen: Oaklanders rally to denounce gun violence in the Black community, and remember victims — The Oaklandside

“Dozens gathered in East Oakland on Sunday for a car caravan that ended with a rally and a resource fair at Concordia Park, to demand an end to gun violence in the Black community, which since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring has spiked to levels not seen in the city for nearly a decade.

As of last week, at least 53 people have been killed in Oakland this year—more than double the number at this time last year. A majority of the homicides have occurred in East Oakland.

Sunday’s “Pull Up for Peace” event was organized by Adamika Village , a victim-led organization comprised of residents and family members who’ve lost loved ones to violence.”

Trader Joe’s eliminates hazard pay at one Oakland location. Is that fair? — San Francisco Chronicle

“Employees at the Trader Joe’s store in Rockridge are still receiving hazard pay but employees at the Lakeshore Avenue store near Lake Merritt are not. In February when the law was passed, employees at the Rockridge store received the city-level hazard pay of $5 but employees at the Lakeshore location received the company-wide hazard pay of $4, which was reduced to $2 on May 1 and eliminated on May 17. The discrepancy seems to be in the stores’ sizes, employees say. Rockridge measures more than 18,000 square feet and the Lakeshore location is 14,560 square feet, according to public property records.”