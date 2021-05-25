© 2021
80th-logo-evolution-header-black_1600.png
1941 - 2021 /// Support the next 80 years.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

West Oakland Edition: May 25, 2021

KALW | By Kevin Vance,
Ben Trefny
Published May 25, 2021 at 7:51 AM PDT
WestOaklandEdition.png

Look and listen: Oaklanders rally to denounce gun violence in the Black community, and remember victims — The Oaklandside
“Dozens gathered in East Oakland on Sunday for a car caravan that ended with a rally and a resource fair at Concordia Park, to demand an end to gun violence in the Black community, which since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring has spiked to levels not seen in the city for nearly a decade.

As of last week, at least 53 people have been killed in Oakland this year—more than double the number at this time last year. A majority of the homicides have occurred in East Oakland.

Sunday’s “Pull Up for Peace” event was organized by Adamika Village, a victim-led organization comprised of residents and family members who’ve lost loved ones to violence.”

Trader Joe’s eliminates hazard pay at one Oakland location. Is that fair? — San Francisco Chronicle
“Employees at the Trader Joe’s store in Rockridge are still receiving hazard pay but employees at the Lakeshore Avenue store near Lake Merritt are not. In February when the law was passed, employees at the Rockridge store received the city-level hazard pay of $5 but employees at the Lakeshore location received the company-wide hazard pay of $4, which was reduced to $2 on May 1 and eliminated on May 17. The discrepancy seems to be in the stores’ sizes, employees say. Rockridge measures more than 18,000 square feet and the Lakeshore location is 14,560 square feet, according to public property records.”

Oakland Dive Bar Requiring Customers to Show COVID-19 Vaccination Card — NBC Bay Area
“The Eli’s Mile High Club in west Oakland is also asking people for their contact information, in case there’s a need for contact tracing. Masks are also required. It’s one of the new rules to protect patrons and staff at Eli’s Mile High Club. ‘If you don’t want to come here, don’t come here it’s no big deal,’ said Oakland resident Nick Yahnke.”

News
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance
Ben Trefny
Ben handles daily operations in the news department, overseeing the editorial and sound engineering teams, delivering daily newscasts, producing the nightly news and culture show Crosscurrents, and supervising special projects including KALW's Audio Academy training program.
See stories by Ben Trefny